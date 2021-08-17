Gunner Givens now No. 227 in Rivals250

Virginia Tech's lone member of the Rivals250 now finds himself the country's No. 227 overall player. Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetout offensive lineman/athlete Gunner Givens dropped from No. 205 overall to No. 227. He had previously been ranked No. 185 nationally, and peaked as the country'y No. 48 overall prospect.

None of his future teammates moved up enough to join Givens in the Rivals250 - though running back Ramon Brown is one who hopes that a big senior year can vault him into that status. Several other future Hokies currently rated as three-star prospects will also jockey to move up during their final go-round in high school. Givens has played primarily as a block-first tight end and a defensive end for Lord Botetourt, although his 6-6, 275-pound frame is expected to blossom enough in a college strength-training program that he's an every-down OL for the Orange and Maroon.