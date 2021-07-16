 HokieHaven - Gunner Givens choice a crucial moment for the Hokies
Gunner Givens choice a crucial moment for the Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Will it be Hokies or Nittany Lions? Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt 2022 offensive lineman Gunner Givens makes his choice tonight at 6 p.m.

While Virginia Tech's in-state recruiting results have seen a bit of a resurgence in this class - including a head-to-head win over PSU just last week - the Orange and Maroon must continue building that momentum, rather than ceding any of it back. Missing out on legacy DE Bryson Jennings last night was a blow to it, but landing Givens would make up for that and more.

While Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, and Ohio State are technically among his finalists as well, Givens took just two official visits - to Blacksburg and State College - before announcing that he's ready to end the process.

