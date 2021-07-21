Gregg Glenn down to five
Virginia Tech is looking to parlay a strong 2020-21 hoops season into sustained success, and the recruiting trail is where that happens.
The Orange and Maroon landed a commit from guard MJ Collins earlier this month, and are on track to continue with top-notch talent. The latest player to narrow his list - and to include Virginia Tech - is Pompano Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian forward Gregg Glenn.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news