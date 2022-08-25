Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – Following Virginia Tech football naming Grant Wells its first-string quarterback a week ago, Wells was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list on Wednesday.

Wells, who enters his first year in Blacksburg after a high-profile career at Marshall for three seasons, was named a captain for the Hokies last Friday and earns his first preseason recognition from an organization heading into the season.

At Marshall, the Charleston, West Virginia native served as the starting quarterback for the past two seasons. He concluded his career with the Thundering Herd after completing 460 of 715 passes (64.3%) for 5,623 yards with 34 TDs and 22 INTs, and also ran 115 times for 237 yards with nine scores.

Wells was named the 2020 Conference USA Freshman of the Year after leading the conference with 2,091 passing yards and 18 TD passes, and became the first freshman QB to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors. He would then earn honorable mention all-conference accolades in 2021 after ranking 15th in the nation with 3,532 passing yards. Wells owns eight career 300-yard passing games, including a career-high 433-yard performance vs. East Carolina on Sept. 18, 2021.