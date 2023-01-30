Two big wins, two big games for senior forward Grant Basile. Now, he has been named ACC Player of the Week.

He scored 24 points, notched eight rebounds, and even recorded a pair of blocks and assists in the 78-75 victory against Duke. Against the Orange, he scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and assisted teammates five times while adding a block. His defense was crucial in holding Orange star center Jesse Edwards to just nine points.

Basile led the Hokies to just their second and third conference wins of the season. VT knocked off Duke Monday evening before making easy work of Syracuse in Cassell Coliseum on Saturday.

BLACKSBURG — After leading Virginia Tech to a pair of home wins, Grant Basile has been selected ACC Player of the Week in men’s basketball for the first time this season. He became the second Hokie to earn the honor after Justyn Mutts was recognized on Dec. 5.

The Pewaukee, Wis., native averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 55.3% (21-38) from the floor. Tech improved to 3-7 in ACC play on the strength of Basile’s back-to-back 20-plus point performances. He’s the first Hokie to manufacture consecutive 20-point outings against an ACC foe since Keve Aluma did so last season.

Basile had the highest scoring average among ACC players competing in multiple games last week.

He delivered a team-high 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting in Tech’s 78-75 victory over Duke on Big Monday. He also added eight boards. With the score tied at 63, Basile scored eight of the Hokies’ final 15 points to secure their fifth win against the Blue Devils in their last six tries at home.

On Saturday against Syracuse, Basile erupted for a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds. The graduate student also contributed five of Tech’s 26 assists, which are a program record for an ACC game.

Basile’s ACC Player of the Week nod is the 26th in program history and the first time since 2020-21 the Hokies secured multiple ACC Players of the Week in the same season.

Tech looks to build upon its two-game winning streak as it heads to No. 23 Miami to jumpstart a pivotal week for the Hokies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.