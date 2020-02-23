News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 13:26:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia safety Quinn talks early favorites

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

CELEBRATION, Fla.- Lowndes High School (Ga.) safety TJ Quinn made the trip down to Orlando last week for the Rivals Camp Series event in central Florida. Quinn spoke with Deacons Illustrated about ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}