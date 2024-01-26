After being absent from the lineup in the Clemson game on Sunday, Georgia Amoore made waves in her return to play on Thursday. Amoore appeared healthy in her return, playing a total of 35 minutes. She had 24 points and 13 assists to contribute to No. 19 Virginia Tech’s (15-4, 6-2 ACC) 87-69 win over Georgia Tech (13-7, 4-4).

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Cayla King was also present in the lineup after having to leave the Clemson game early with an apparent knee injury. King played a total of 23 minutes and had two rebounds.

Amoore was not the only player lighting up the board. Recent transfer Olivia Summiel had double-digit points and nine rebounds, going five-for-five in field goals and two-for-two in three-point shots.

Center Elizabeth Kitley also had double-digit points, totaling 29 points and nine rebounds, and went eight-for-eight in the first quarter.

The Maroon and Orange started the game off strong with Kitley getting them on the board in the first 30 seconds. Virginia Tech continued to dominate, draining a basket in the last second of the first quarter for a total of 28 points compared to the Yellow Jackets 13.

The Hokies slowed down going into the second quarter only putting up 18 points. The game became very foul-heavy as it progressed with Georgia Tech’s Tonie Morgan, Kara Dunn, and Avyonce Carter drawing 14 fouls combined.

Later in the half, Georgia Tech forward Kayla Blackshear went down with an injury and did not return to play. Blackshear eventually returned to the bench with a set of crutches during the third quarter.

Going into the final quarter the Hokies picked up the pace to finish off strong. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech went point for point both tallying 24 total. Freshman Carleigh Wenzel stood in as point guard, as she looked strong on the court with a total of seven points, one rebound, and one assist. Moving forward in the season it will be interesting to see if Wenzel takes on a bigger role on the court.

Georgia Tech was a much-needed win for Virginia Tech who recently dropped five spots in the AP rankings after their recent away day woes. The Maroon and Orange have a difficult stretch ahead of them, starting with a road trip to No. 22 Syracuse (17-2, 7-1) on Sunday.