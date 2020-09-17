HokieHaven - Game against UVa rescheduled for Dec. 12

The Hokies now know when they'll be facing their rival. After the Virginia contest scheduled for this weekend had to be canceled, the makeup date will come in a more traditional placement: at the end of the regular season. From University release:

BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday that the 2020 Commonwealth Cup football game between Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. A kickoff time and details on television coverage will be announced at a later date.