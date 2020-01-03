Virginia Tech's Signing Day haul included a number of important pieces, none more important than those at the DE position. Stafford (Texas) three-star Robert Wooten got the Early Period off to a quick start by committing the night before it opened.

What does the 6-3, 230-pounder bring? We go to the film to learn a bit more about the No. 68 player in Texas and No. 24 weakside defensive end in the nation.