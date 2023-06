Lost in the excitement of a commit-a-palooza a week after his pledge, Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2024 safety Quentin Reddish's pledge should not be forgotten. The 6-3, 185-pounder is a rising three-star (he moved from 5.5 to 5.7 within the three-star cohort this week) ranked the No. 19 player in North Carolina and the No. 49 safety nationally.

But what does the film say about his Hokie future? We hop into the film room.