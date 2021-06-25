From the film room: Lemar Law

Virginia Tech has added many pieces to its class in June. Kicking things off was Virginia Beach Bayside defensive lineman Lemar Law.

The 6-5, 260-pounder picked the Orange and Maroon at the conclusion of an unofficial visit June 2, and took his official to Blacksburg last weekend. Ranked a three-star and the No. 34 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia, what does the film say about his future potential?

We evaluate it to find out.