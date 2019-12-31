The Hokies added some much-needed beef in the immediate run-up to the Early Signing Period, including offensive lineman Kaden Moore.

The product of Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom High may be rated as just a two-star prospect, but at 6-3, 315 pounds, he has the size to be a contributor at a high level. Can he convert that physical potential into college production?

We go to the film to find out.