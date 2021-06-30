 HokieHaven - From the film room: Jakson LaHue
From the film room: Jakson LaHue

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's big run on commitments truly got under way with Azle (Texas) offensive lineman Jakson Lahue.

The 6-6, 275-pounder picked the Orange and Maroon June 17 - and was the first of seven commitments in 11 days. The three-star may not be the highest-profile, but what does the film say? Let's check it out.

Film

Strengths

