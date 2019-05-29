Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The final piece to join Virginia Tech's big (in numbers and in mass) and experienced (three JuCo players) defensive line class was Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham.

What will the 6-1, 325-pounder - a three-star unranked at his position or within the JuCo ranks - be able to provide to the Hokies? We go to the film to find out.