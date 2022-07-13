 HokieHaven - From the film room: Gabriel Arena
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-13 08:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Gabriel Arena

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Way back in early May, Virginia Tech's fourth commitment in the 2023 class came in the form of offensive lineman Gabriel Arena.

The 6-4, 270-pounder from Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt is a three-star ranked the No. 27 rising senior in the Keystone State. What does the film say?

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}