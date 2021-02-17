 HokieHaven - From the film room: Devin Farrell
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 09:02:06 -0600') }} football Edit

From the film room: Devin Farrell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' Class of 2022 is under way. Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton quarterback Devin Farrell broke the ice for VT.

The 6-0, 190-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Peach State. But what will he bring on the field for the Orange and Maroon? We go to his film to find out.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}