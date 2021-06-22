 HokieHaven - From the film room: Alex Orji
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 10:06:23 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Alex Orji

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has a pair of commitments at the quarterback position, and both bring top-notch skills.

Sachse (Texas) three-star Alex Orji is the higher-regarded of the two. What will the 6-3, 210-pounder bring to the Virginia Tech offense? We go to the film room and break down the No. 60 player in Texas and No. 13 dual-threat quarterback nationally.

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.

Film

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}