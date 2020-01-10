Virginia Tech made a major run on DEs in the run-up to National Signing Day. Four-star Alec Bryant was a major grab.

The 6-3, 230-pounder from Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek decommitted from LSU in November and ultimately selected VT on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. What does the No. 12 weakside defensive end in the national and No. 42 graduating senior in Texas bring on the field? We go to the film to find out.