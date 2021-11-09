Frank Beamer named to ACC Legends class

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Tuesday that Frank Beamer has been named to the 2021 ACC Football Legends Class.

Beamer retired as Virginia Tech’s head coach following the 2015 season with an impressive record of 238-121-2 at his alma mater. Virginia Tech made 23 consecutive bowl appearances in Beamer’s final 23 seasons at the helm in Blacksburg, becoming one of only six programs in college football history to go to a bowl in 20 straight years (Nebraska, Michigan, Florida State, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Florida).

Beamer earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 and is also member of the Orange Bowl and Sun Bowl Halls of Fame. He was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was voted the Coach of the Decade in the BIG EAST Conference in 2000. He guided his alma mater to four Atlantic Coast Conference championships, five ACC Coastal Division crowns, three BIG EAST Conference titles, six BCS appearances, two "major" bowl victories.

The Hokies registered 13 seasons with 10 or more wins during his tenure, including the 1999 team that started 11-0 and earned a berth in the National Championship Game against Florida State. Beamer also helped his team compile a school-record 84-week streak in the Associated Press Top 25. Including his tenure at Murray State from 1981-86, he finished his illustrious career with 280 head coaching victories. Beamer played defensive back at Virginia Tech and wore No. 25. A different Tech player (who must play on special teams) earns the right to wear the No. 25 jersey every week, a tradition that began in 2016.

The 2021 ACC Football Legends class will be honored at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The game is set for Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium.