Teams around the country have been working hard to get the attention of wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. The four-star out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s doesn’t do many interviews but he did provide an update on his recruitment where he explains which teams are doing well with him and what his plans are for the next few months.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I’ve been taking it one step at a time," Greene said. "I'm really focused on relationship building and I've gotten a chance to really develop strong relationships with a couple schools. I know it's been crazy and you can't really go in person and see everyone so I definitely can't wait to get a feel for the schools when I visit in person. “I can't wait to go on visits because as a kid growing up you dream about moments like this and the dead period has kind of taken that away," he said. "I'm still enjoying the process but I definitely on getting out there as soon as the dead period ends. Virginia and Virginia Tech were definitely some of the first to start recruiting me. They’re the only schools I’ve visited. That definitely meant a lot to me. I believe Virginia was my first offer and they've recruited me pretty hard. There's no place like home so definitely can't rule them out. “A bunch of schools have prioritized me but mainly I know Clemson has been sending a lot of mail," said Greene. "Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Penn State have all been recruiting me really hard." Clemson- "It's very special what they do," he said. "I actually just hopped off a Zoom the other day with Clemson. It was great. Coach Grisham is a great coach, great guy, and I definitely respect how they recruit. They take it one step at a time so they make sure everything is right before they pull the trigger on the offer. I definitely find that great. We actually talked a lot about academics on this last Zoom. I've had contact with coach Tony Elliott and coach Brandon Streeter. It's been great talking to all of them."

North Carolina- "UNC is also a great place to be, especially with them not being super far and being close to home," Greene said. "My parents could come to a lot of my games. It would be nice. I like UNC a lot right now. I talk to coach Mack Brown all the time. I've actually had a couple Zooms with them and even some of the players from Virginia. It's great talking to UNC.

Florida State- "Coach Dugans from Florida State, I really like him," he said. "I know he texts me first thing every morning, just as many other coaches do. We talk about my role in the offense but we rarely talk about football actually so it's it's really nice talking to him. I grew up as a kid watching Florida State and many other programs but as a kid, Florida State was just this huge thing. I definitely see them changing in the right direction."

Georgia- "Coach Hankton and I talk a lot," said Greene. "He's a great coach and great guy. I love talking to him. He calls my parents all the time. Me and my family are really fond Georgia. I have looked into who they bring in but there's going to be people wherever you go so you have to be the best anyway. You have to just keep training and working."

Notre Dame- "Notre Dame is the best of both worlds, honestly, just like the other schools I listed," he said. "I'm very fond of great football and great academics so it's great talking to Notre Dame. It's definitely great looking at their offense. I see they are known to have a tall, big receiver and it's great to see that because I feel like I'm a very tall, big receiver. I feel like it would be great working in that offense. Chris Tyree has reached out a couple of times and it's great talking to him. He loves to place. Coach Alexander is probably one of the funniest coaches I talk to you. I love talking to coach Alexander."

Penn State- "Penn State has been recruiting me really hard from from the beginning," Greene said. "It's just been great talking to them. Coach Stubbs and coach Seider, I definitely get a lot of love from them. I have noticed the players they've gotten from Virginia but I mainly focus on the relationships. They seem like great people up there so it's always great talking to them. I've a lot of Zooms with coach Yurcich and coach Stubbs. It's just great talking to them. They talk about the offense a lot and they said they want to do something special."

On the next steps in his recruitment- “My recruitment is 100-percent open right now," he said. "I plan to drop a top 16 to cut down my list a little bit. I'm not sure when. I'm going on spring break this week, so I definitely plan to have a lot of virtual visits this week just to get a feel for things. I have Zooms with Miami, UNC, and Notre Dame coming up. There will be a lot more."

Miami- “Coach Likens and I have a good relationship," said Greene. "It's always great talking to him. Miami has been one of those schools since I was younger that you like look at it. I definitely can't wait to get down there. From a culture standpoint, they let you be who you are. I definitely love that about Miami.”

RIVALS' REACTION...