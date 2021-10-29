Four-star Noah Clowney previews his Monday announcement
Noah Clowney became a household name in recruiting circles earlier this year with his strong play during travel ball season with Team Dickerson out of Georgia. The 6-foot-10 power forward showed off his athleticism and offensive versatility to the point where schools from all over the country were offering scholarships.
The No. 43 prospect has set a commitment date for Monday and has his list of schools down to three with Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech continuing to battle it out. Florida is no longer in the race after making it into his top four back in August. Each school hosted Clowney on an official visit with Alabama getting the last one this past weekend.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “I like Alabama. It’s a good playing style and it’s a real nice place. I like the way that I would play in their system. Overall, it was a great visit.”
Indiana: “It’s a great playing style as well and a great place. I love the coaching staff and their experience. They have a lot of great backgrounds.”
Virginia Tech: “Mike Young is a great guy and a very genuine person. It’s a beautiful place as well. I really feel like I’d get a lot of touches there in their system.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Clowney admitted that as of Wednesday night he was still really struggling with this decision. He mentioned that every time he thinks he’s starting to get close to settling on a school he starts to look at the others again, which takes him back to his starting point with all three. He’s hoping to have a final decision knocked out early this weekend before telling the world which school wins out on Monday.
Beyond that, it’s really hard to handicap this race. Indiana has had a lot of momentum here for a while. Virginia Tech made a big push in recent months with a great visit and his relationship with Young is very strong. Alabama had the final shot at impressing him last weekend on the official visit and the style of play is very appealing to him.