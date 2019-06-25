Four-star NC defender has strong Gamecock football visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
North Carolina defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie has emerged as an early priority target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecock football program.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was on campus back on Thursday in Columbia.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news