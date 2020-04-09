News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 12:31:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Malaki Hamrick early in the recruiting process

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After an early-March visit to Virginia Tech, Malaki Hamrick may already be a familiar name to Hokies fans.

The linebacker from Shelby (N.C.) High has since been deemed an early four-star prospect in the 2022 class by the Rivals.com analyst team. He's also continued to add offers: Souther University and Arkansas are a couple of the newest to enter the mix. His interactions since the dawn of the emergency Dead Period have been limited to electronic exchanges, though, and with his junior year still on the horizon, that means communication is limited.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}