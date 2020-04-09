After an early-March visit to Virginia Tech, Malaki Hamrick may already be a familiar name to Hokies fans.

The linebacker from Shelby (N.C.) High has since been deemed an early four-star prospect in the 2022 class by the Rivals.com analyst team. He's also continued to add offers: Souther University and Arkansas are a couple of the newest to enter the mix. His interactions since the dawn of the emergency Dead Period have been limited to electronic exchanges, though, and with his junior year still on the horizon, that means communication is limited.