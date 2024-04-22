Oftentimes you’d chalk that up to being cliché, but in Magwood’s case the undervalued thought process has legitimate legs.

Kaden Magwood is on a tear for the very reason that motivates most players: feeling underrated.

This past season at Oak Hill Academy he averaged 16.6 points a game while playing alongside elite senior point guard Christian Anderson in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic.

Still, Magwood sits outside of the top 100 in his class.

“I just feel like I have a lot to prove to a lot of people,” Magwood said. “This summer, I’m just doing everything and going as hard as I can because it’s my last time to play on the circuit in high school. I’ve got extra motivation.”

He certainly approached opening weekend in the adidas 3SSB with a “take no prisoners” approach, averaging 28.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game for Team Loaded last weekend.

“I want to make a name for myself,” Magwood said.

So far so good as it pertains to college coaches, the 6-foot-3 junior picked up a new offer from West Virginia and interest from Georgia Tech.

Alabama, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Illinois, among others, are also involved.

Magwood has drawn comparisons to Russell Westbrook because of the aggressive manner in which he attacks the rim, his elite athleticism, speed and shot making ability.

Still, Magwood said he’s giving equal time to growing as a playmaker this spring.

“I definitely see myself at the point, and that’s where most coaches are seeing me too,” Magwood said. “Of course, I can play off the ball because I can score, but I know that I can lead a team. I’m the type of player that can adjust to any style.”

For that reason, Magwood said he doesn’t lean to any particular system or coach, for him it’s all about the bottom line.

“I just want to be somewhere that I can use all of my skills,” Magwood said. “Whether we play fast or play in the halfcourt, I know that I can do all of that. I don’t have a school I’m waiting on to offer me. It’s all about the relationship with the coaches. I’m taking my time with all of that. For me, I’m just focused on getting better and producing on the floor.”