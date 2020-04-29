In the past couple weeks, the Baltimore native added offers from Maryland , Rutgers and Virginia Tech . Previously, Cornish had been in contact with Clemson , DePaul, George Washington, Georgetown , St. John’s , VCU and Xavier . He’s been on campus at Georgetown, Maryland and Xavier for unofficial visits so far.

Ike Cornish made the move down to Legacy Charter in South Carolina for his junior and the move has paid off in a big way. The four-star small forward in the 2021 class used the platform of playing in several top events to show college coaches all over the country his elite athleticism and ability to score the ball.

Cornish discussed some of the programs he's seen and his most recent offers.



Georgetown: “They’ve been recruiting me for a while. Their coaches keep me in touch with me a lot and they have come to see a lot. I went to their midnight madness last year and it was live in there, but I need to get back for a game. I have to get more information on the school, but I like them.”

Maryland: “It was exciting, and it was a blessing to receive an offer from the hometown school. I like them a lot. I like the way they play and the way they develop their players. I’ve been there for like three games already.”

Rutgers: “I don’t know too much about them, but I know one of their coaches is from Baltimore and likes recruiting Baltimore kids. One of my friends Ryan Conway has Rutgers in his top list and he’s told me a lot about them.”

Virginia Tech: “I’ve been talking to them for a while now because they saw me at the Chick Fil-a Classic. They didn’t offer then, but they came to one of my practices and stayed in touch and then they just offered. I have a good relationship with [assistant coach] Chester Frazier and I talk to Mike Young a little bit too.”

Xavier: “It was good. We had a game in Cincinnati actually so the night before we went over to Xavier to see them practice before they played Cincinnati. They came to one of my games in Atlanta and they started recruiting me and our point guard. It was nice there. I liked the campus and they showed me what it would be like to play there with how their players prepare for a game.”