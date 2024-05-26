“It’s pretty crazy to think about where I was and just how things have grown,” said Lewis, who is ranked No. 105 in the Rivals 150. “My dad and my mom have taught me to really appreciate the blessings and work hard. I transferred schools and kept working, and now I have 26 offers.”

Fast forward to last weekend at the Nike EYBL in Indy where Lewis pumped in 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for Team Takeover, and the proverbial floodgates have been opened to say the least.

Two years ago, Acaden Lewis was dreaming of one day potentially earning his first offer as a member of the second unit on his high school team.

This past season, Lewis led Sidwell Friends to the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and the DCSAA Class AA tournament championship, averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals a game.

That earned him Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Washington, D.C.

Lewis has already taken official visits to Virginia and Florida State and unofficials to Georgetown, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Like most elite prospects, Lewis’ summer is jam-packed with events, but the 6-foot-2 floor general said he wants to take visits to Louisville, Connecticut, Syracuse and Michigan, among others.

For now, he’s focused on perfecting the craft that earned him the attention, honing his skills as a point guard and erasing any doubt about which guard position he’ll play at the next level.

“I feel like the line between combo guard and point guard are blurred, but I definitely want to run the point in college,” Lewis said. “Most of the schools recruiting me want me as a point guard and some want me as a point guard who can play off the ball.

“I think I’ll cut my list by late June or early July. By that time, everyone will have had the chance to see me. I don’t know when I’ll decide; just whenever it’s the right time. I’m not rushing anything.”