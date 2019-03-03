Ticker
2020 LB Tyler Fletcher gets his first look at Wisconsin

Making the trip from Nashville, Tenn., Tyler Fletcher got his first look at the University of Wisconsin during an unofficial visit this weekend.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from East Nashville Magnet High School, Fletcher was able to tour the facilities and take in the Badgers' win over Penn State at the Kohl Center.


Tyler Fletcher
