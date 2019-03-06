CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

CYPRESS, Tex. - More than 40 teams piled into the Houston area over the weekend to compete in the first annual Fast 7v7 Tournament. The teams largely featured some of the best 2020, 2021 and even 2022 prospects from the state of Texas. While there were plenty of big names in attendance, plenty of other 2020 recruits popped on the radar, as well as a handful of underclassmen that will be worth tracking moving forward. RELATED: Latest recruiting news from prospects at tourney | Texas A&M commits shine at elite Houston 7-on-7 event

The Class of 2022 defensive back is already 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Jones batted down consecutive passes in a goal-line situation against an uber-talented Fast 7v7 team and came up with a clutch interception to close out a victory for BPA later in bracket play. I’ve got a strong feeling Jones is a prospect we’ll be discussing as one of the best in Texas down the road.

It’s easy to give credit to Bruce Wayne for saving Gotham, but what about Alfred helping to pull the strings behind the scenes? If we’re comparing tourney MVP Demond Demas to Batman, then Dunn has got to be his Alfred. Dunn was a surgeon in bracket play, showing off his ability to make every throw with pinpoint accuracy and good anticipation. His best attribute might be his pump fake, which defenders bought into time and time again, and Dunn made them pay. It’s glaringly obvious the chemistry he shares with his Tomball Memorial (Texas) teammate Demas, but Dunn also fared well throwing to Zeriah Beason and others on an array of different routes. Temple is the first to offer Dunn, but the Owls won’t be the last. Other small schools are keeping close tabs on the pro-style passer, as well as Texas A&M. Camp season looms large for Dunn, who will have a chance to show off his big arm to a lot of interested parties. Keep Virginia Tech on the radar as well.



Baskerville popped up on my radar a week ago at the RCS stop in Houston and further impressed with his tournament play this past weekend. As an athlete in 2021, I like Baskerville as a defensive back at the next level. He’s 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, and he was able to use that size and physicality to shadow big receivers like Devin Price near the goal line, which most corners in the tournament were unable to do. As he continues to hone his craft, look for Baskerville to generate some buzz.

Tight ends and 7-on-7 usually don’t mix well, but Brown was the exception. The big-bodied pass-catcher moved very well and was fluid, which is very encouraging. He has really strong hands and made a few difficult catches look pretty easy. He thrived for Pro Process Academy near the goal line as a mismatch.

Hickerson was all over the field for All-En. He’s a defensive back, and more specifically, a nickel safety. He showed out in that role playing in the slot and making plays over the top as well. He covered the deep ball very well and flashed a good nose for the football.

By trade, Patterson is listed as an athlete - a 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete at that. While he plays on both sides of the ball for his high school, Patterson impressed at safety. He can cover the field well and uses his great athleticism to disrupt plays in the passing game. Patterson could be a good wide receiver, but he has a high ceiling at defensive back.

Emery is another Houston-area prospect that turned some heads at last week’s Rivals Camp Series stop and continued his momentum into this weekend’s tournament. Emery was rock solid playing cornerback opposite Jones for All-En and came up with a handful of really athletic pass breakups on Sunday alone. He’s only a 2021 prospect, and his ability to shadow receivers well will eventually result in some offers.

