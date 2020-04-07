National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Jabril Cox will be a difference-maker at LSU right away.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Haven’t heard of the North Dakota State FCS star? You will. With Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen gone, Jabril Cox will step right in and be a star for LSU on defense. He has size, range and he’s experienced. He has one year left to make that impact, but NFL teams like him quite a bit and he is a talent. LSU is getting a key, key transfer here. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Cox is an important addition and will help with linebacker depth at LSU but calling him a difference-maker might be a little much, especially as the Tigers bring in so much young talent. I highly doubt Cox would have transferred to LSU unless he was told he’d have a chance to contribute and he will, but Damone Clark is back, I expect Marcel Brooks to have a big year and then Antoine Sampah, Phillip Webb and others could have a big year, too.

2. Virginia Tech is now a force in Texas.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Hokies have a couple of nice commitments from Texas in QB Dematrius Davis and WR Latrell Neville, but this likely won’t be a trend and the Hokies still need to recruit their home state and local areas first and foremost. Davis has a lot of connections to Texas players as the son of a coach, so this will pay dividends, but Virginia Tech will continue to spot recruit the state and won’t do much damage to Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU overall. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Among the top 30 prospects in the state of Texas, only the Longhorns have more commitments than Virginia Tech, which is really impressive at this point. But I don’t think the Hokies’ success will last over the long haul. Landing a commitment from Davis and from Neville over the weekend was huge, but I doubt Virginia Tech will become a force in the state.

Texas could have a great class, Oklahoma is going to do well, Texas A&M could load up and others will do fine as well. Virginia Tech is off to a great start, but the Hokies need to recruit their region more and only spot recruit in Texas and elsewhere.

3. Vince Young would dominate college football today.

