HokieHaven - Fact or Fiction: Big Ten is worst Power Five conference

1. The Big Ten is the worst Power 5 conference.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Big Ten is bad, don’t get me wrong, with power programs Penn State, and Michigan struggling. But I present you the Big 12 as the worst Power Five conference. Your leader is Iowa State, a team that lost to Louisiana, followed by more two-loss teams in Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State. And down at the bottom? Baylor and Kansas, two of the worst teams in college football. Try doing the power rankings for the Big 12 and you’ll be disgusted. Gorney’s take: FACT. Four teams in the Big 12 East including Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State have losing records. Four teams in the Big 10 West are playing .500 ball or worse including Purdue, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Ohio State is the best team in the conference, Indiana is a tough out and Northwestern is 5-0, but does anyone seriously believe if Oklahoma and Northwestern played a game that the Sooners would lose?

The Big 12 might not even be the second-worst conference if you take a look at middle to bottom teams in the ACC. Iowa State is playing really well right now after an early stumble, I’ve argued that a two-loss Oklahoma deserves a shot in the playoff if it wins out, Texas and Oklahoma State have had moments as well and West Virginia has a phenomenal defense and is 5-0 at home. The Big Ten this season is pretty bad.

2. J.T. Daniels should have started sooner for UGA.

J.T. Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. (AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I don’t care how limited he was, J.T. Daniels was clearly the better option after being cleared than D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett. Why? Because he can actually throw the ball downfield with arm strength and accuracy. I know there was some concern about his mobility, but it appears Kirby Smart thought he could rely on his defense and running game to get through this season until he felt comfortable with Daniels. That was clearly a mistake. Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is a tricky situation because I was not privy to Daniels’ medical records and condition and it’s unclear when exactly he was cleared by the Georgia doctors to play in games. But if Smart thought Bennett or Mathis were better options at quarterback and Daniels was available, then some serious questions need to be asked.

Smart has made curious quarterback decisions before, namely not playing Justin Fields in favor of Jake Fromm and then seeing Fields leave for Ohio State, where he’s leading the Buckeyes to another run at the College Football Playoff. If Daniels was healthy and cleared to play, then absolutely he should have been in sooner. I’m just not sure that was the case.

3. The Hokies need to move on from Justin Fuente.