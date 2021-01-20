HokieHaven - Evan Fairs is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Another Hokie is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Receiver Evan Fairs, who joined as a grad transfer from Kansas, will try to use his sixth year of eligibility to make an impact elsewhere.

The native of Fulshear, Texas played four years at Kansas, with his lone productive season coming in 2017, when he caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. He opted to redshirt after a couple games of the 2019 season, allowing him to retain his final year of eligibility as a grad transfer.

In that year, he struggled to see the field as a Hokie, appearing in eight games but catching only two passes for 18 yards.

He will use the NCAA's eligibility freeze to pursue a third school in three years, hoping his sixth season at the college level can take his game to new heights. The 6-3, 208-pounder will likely have play at the Group of Five or even FCS level in his final college go-round. Realistically, he simply didn't have the combination of athletic ability and polish to see the field in Blacksburg.

The Hokies have both lost (quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson, offensive lineman Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester) and gained (Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams, Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan, among others) in Transfer Portal transactions this offseason. After a 5-6 season in the Fall, a new-look VT will take the field come 2021.