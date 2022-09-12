The 6-7, 300-pounder camped at Virginia Tech twice this Summer - June 5 and July 30 - and returned for an informal visit, as well. Saturday evening, he took his experience to a new level, getting to take in the Hokies' 27-10 win over Boston College under the lights in Lane Stadium.

"They looked good," he said. "It looked like they are starting to come together. Has to be a big change to have a new coaching staff and system. Defense was strong.

"Coach Villagrana sent me the invite and it was an easy decision. I had always heard about the game day experience at VT and couldn’t wait to see it in person."

Taking a game visit was just the next step in a recruitment that's beginning to hit full gear - not just with the Hokies, but with a number of programs. While Calloway's lone offer to date comes from FCS Campbell University, he spent June camping around the region, with stops including Clemson, NC State, South Carolina, and Wake Forest, among others.

Virginia Tech's persistence in making sure he keeps the Hokies top of his mind dates back to last Winter, and has continued through a productive Summer, and now the Fall.

Area recruiter Stu Holt and position recruiter Joe Rudolph have continued to let Calloway know of their interest.

"Originally, Stu Holt found me and came to visit after school one day when I had already left for a scheduled doctor’s appointment,: he explained. "Luckily, we were able to hook up and meet another time.

"I came to two camps this summer and also stopped by a third time when we were close by so my mom could see the campus. I didn’t know they were holding a camp that day. We tried to just watch a little without disrupting anyone but Coach Holt saw us standing in the corner so he came over to speak. Next thing you know, we get a tour of the campus which we did not have a chance to do during camps. I made sure my Mom got to eat at Macados while we were there too. It rocks on game day but it was quiet when we were there other times, which was nice."

While in tow this weekend, Calloway had the chance to reconnect with Holt, and get a better feel for Rudolph's personality. He also got a bit of positive feedback as to the staff's interest in him, and what they want to see before potentially issuing a scholarship offer.

"I talked to Coach Holt and Coach Rudolph," he said. "They have always made it a point to spend time with me every time I am there and that means a lot. Coach Holt told me how much improvement they saw in me from the beginning of the summer until the end. Coach Rudolph wanted to make sure some film got in his hands."