ESPN's SP+ tabs Hokies fourth in ACC
As the 2021 season approaches, the computers have spoken: Virginia Tech is projected for 7.7 wins.
That's according to ESPN's "S&P-plus" metric, designed by longtime college football writer Bill Connelly. That total is good for fourth in the ACC, behind Clemson, North Carolina, and Miami.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news