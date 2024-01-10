The No. 2 rising senior in Virginia trimmed his list to six finalists this week, and the Orange and Maroon made the cut.

Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Syracuse are the other programs high on the list for the No. 131 overall player and No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country for the Class of 2025. Hailing form Norfolk (Va.) Maury, Watford is not just a top in-state player, but he represents the all-important 757 region within the Commonwealth, as well.

The 6-5, 234-pounder has been patient in taking visits around the country, and hasn't been to Blacksburg since a junior day last January (he was previously in town way back in 2021 - so making the trip across the state is a step forward, either way).

At 6-5, 234 pounds, Watford has been on the radar since his middle school days, and while he is no longer ranked among the top 25 players in the entire nation, the Hokies' pursuit of him hasn't slowed down. Keeping up the heat as he buckles down and has a chance to focus on some official visits this Spring will be crucial in determining the endgame - and whether the Hokies will manage to win out in it.