A Vanderbilt defensive lineman is looking for a new home for his final season. Virginia Tech has offered him the chance for that to be in Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-6, 265-pounder was originally a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018 our of Rumson (N.J.) Fair Haven. He redshirted ini 2018 then played four years at Vandy, but thanks to the Covid year in 2020 (during which he sat out most of the football season), he can play one more season at the college level.

He has connections to Virginia Tech through members of the coaching staff. Head coach Brent Pry's tenure in Nashville didn't overlap with McAllister's college career, but defensive coordinator Chris Marve was a coach at his alma mater when McAllister was being recruited - and maintains relationships with members of the coaching staff that lasted through much of McAllister's career.

The Hokies have also prioritized recruiting the Garden State, and their connections there could help entice the defensive lineman - who was a captain for Vanderbilt in his senior year. He has not announced any visits, but plans to join his new program ini January, so the Hokies will have to move fast if they hope to land him.