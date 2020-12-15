HokieHaven - Elijah Howard is IN!

The 5-11, 180-pounder was slated for running back at Tennessee (and that's the position that VT recruited him for initially), but has the potential to be a slot receiver or defensive back in Blacksburg, as well. Howard was long a soft commit to the Vols, considering the likes of Georgia Tech, as well.

He becomes the 25th player in the Class of 2021, and improves the class ranking to No. 39 nationally.

• Take a look at the recruiting class and 2021 Rivals team rankings.

• Want to know what he brings to the field? Watch his senior highlight reel.

• Talk about his pledge and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Howard's commitment.