Eli Adams is in the Transfer Portal

Another outgoing Hokie: senior defensive lineman Eli Adams is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 5-11, 230-pounder has not publicly announced his Portal decision yet, but sources tell the Rivals Transfer Portal team that he appears in the hub.

Adams was a three-star prospect in the Hokies' 2018 class, and intends to use his Covid year of eligibility have go-round No. 6 in college. He enrolled early then redshirted after seeing time in three games as a true freshman, then appeared regularly over the following three seasons before not seeing the field as a senior this Fall. In his time as a Hokie, ,he made 35 total tackles, four for loss.

As with most (though not all) of the outgoing players so far, Adams's departure is an example of "good attrition:" a player who wants to find a destination where he sees more of the field, and a program that's happy to see him pursue that dream while freeing up a scholarship slot.

The South Carolina native initially picked the Hokies over mid-major competition, and the Orange and Maroon were able to hold off late charges from Maryland and South Carolina over the last stages of his recruitment.

