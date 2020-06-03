*****

Barnwell has already made a name for himself as one of the top tight ends in the 2023 class. “Mega” has the size, mobility and hands to be an effective flex tight end or be used in more of a traditional sense with his hand in the ground. He's not afraid to mix it up as a blocker and can be a major asset in the running game. He's already shown the ability to be an effective receiver down the field, something made obvious by his performances on the 7-on-7 circuit. Tennessee, USC, Penn State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech are just some of his early offers.

Birchmeier is the next up in a long line of big offensive tackles from northern Virginia. At 6-foot-5 and about 270 pounds, he has the build of the new-age offensive tackles. He's got long arms, quick feet and not a super-broad, big-bodied frame, which will allow him to keep his quickness throughout his college career. On film, it's easy to see Birchmeier dominating at the line of scrimmage and showing off effective pass-blocking techniques. His team used him at guard most of the time last season, and he was at his best pulling and showing off his agility. Those tools will suit him well as a tackle. Offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia have already come in, but many more are on the way.

Moore could end up being a player in the mold of former DeMatha (Md.) star Chase Young. The freshman has a similar build, great get-off and he uses his basketball background in a number of ways. The explosiveness he shows, his length and ability to knock down passes at the line of scrimmage are all very similar to the skills he uses on a basketball court. Moore already shows a number of inside and outside pass-rushing moves and knows how to finish at the quarterback. Alabama, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and many other powerhouse programs have offered Moore, and additional offers will continue to roll in as his high school career progresses.

McLeod might be the next great defensive lineman from South Carolina. He has incredible burst at the snap, and seems to be halfway in the backfield before offensive linemen can get out of their stance. McLeod does a great job shooting gaps and is slippery enough to keep offensive linemen from getting a solid block on him. He is still just a freshman but shows plenty of strength to make him an effective tackler, and he can flat-out overpower offensive linemen. The Gamecocks are the first and only team to offer at this point, but he is on the radar of teams across the country.

