One of the running themes for the Virginia Tech defense last season was being so close but not quite finishing.

It may come as something of a surprise that the Orange and Maroon finished No. 21 to PFF in tackling grade (77.4). However, it tended to be the timing of missed tackles - maximally punished - rather than the volume of them that was the problem.

Can the Orange and Maroon be better in 2023? It could take the defense from solid-but-unheralded to one of the nation's best.