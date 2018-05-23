Virginia Tech has known for about a month that it's in linebacker Drake Thomas's top group. Next week, it's down to just one.

I will be announcing my commitment next Friday on June 1st at 3:30 in the Heritage Gym‼️👀

The 6-0, 225-pound three-star will make his commitment between Alabama, Charlotte, Clemson, Mississippi, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia in just over a week. A three-star considered the No. 17 inside linebacker nationally and No. 18 player in the state of North Carolina, Thomas will be a key recruit for whichever school he picks.

NC State (where older brother, Thayer, is a redshirt freshman receiver who was recently placed on scholarship after walking on) and Virginia Tech (which signed teammate Joe Kane in December) have long been considered the favorites for Thomas. A different choice among his top eight schools would be something of a surprise.

Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack may have edged ahead in the race following the excitement of Thomas's older brother earning his scholarship in Raleigh. VT doesn't have a strong need for linebackers after signing several in the 2018 class, but Thomas is one of the few they've prioritized in the 2019 cycle.

In nine days, they'll find out if that effort pays off.