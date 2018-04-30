Alabama, Charlotte, Clemson, Mississippi, NC State, Tennessee, and West Virginia are also still in the mix for the three-star prospect, who is ranked thew No. 17 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 18 rising senior in the Tar Heel State.

Virginia Tech signed a teammate, Joe Kane, in the 2018 class. Kane, primarily a defensive lineman for Heritage, enrolled early in Blacksburg and has moved to the offensive side of the ball, where he'll likely play guard. His relationship with Kane and a legitimate interest of his own have combined to allow Thomas to already take several visits to campus, which should boost Virginia Tech's chances in the long run.

VT landed a handful of linebackers in the 2018 class, led by four-stars Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale, so they likely only need one or two in the 2019 class. Thomas has long been a top target for one of those spots, and he returns the interest that the Virginia Tech staff has shown him. The Hokies are likely joined by NC State and Tennessee right at the top of his list.

Thomas has not announced further plans for taking his recruitment to its conclusion.