Drake Stubbs visits Blacksburg and earns his offer

Virginia Tech's coaching staff plans to prioritize areas close to home in the recruiting process, but they know it's impossible to win without top talent. That means continuing to recruit places up and down the East Coast - and into the Midwest and even Texas - will be important.

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf 2025 safety Drake Stubbs could be one player who keeps a longstanding connection to the Jacksonville area humming. The 6-2, 180-pounder was convinced to take an unofficial visit to Blacksburg during a conversation with Hokies assistant Shawn Quinn, and it turned into a fruitful trip.