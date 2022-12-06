Late last week, Virginia Tech issued an offer to Austin Peay transfer receiver Drae McCray. A two-year starter for the Govs, he has the potential to be an upgrade for the Hokies' wide receiver room.

A 5-9, 177-pounder who played his high school ball at Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian, McCray was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2021, and he earned All-ASUN honors as a sophomore this year. Over his two years, he caught 129 passes for 1888 yards (14.6 per catch) and 17 touchdowns. A running back in high school, he's also managed to contribute in the run game over his two years. Colorado, Maryland, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Oregon are among the other Power-5 programs that have hopped into the mix for McCray.