Drae McCray offered by the Hokies
Late last week, Virginia Tech issued an offer to Austin Peay transfer receiver Drae McCray.
A two-year starter for the Govs, he has the potential to be an upgrade for the Hokies' wide receiver room.
A 5-9, 177-pounder who played his high school ball at Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian, McCray was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2021, and he earned All-ASUN honors as a sophomore this year. Over his two years, he caught 129 passes for 1888 yards (14.6 per catch) and 17 touchdowns. A running back in high school, he's also managed to contribute in the run game over his two years.
Colorado, Maryland, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Oregon are among the other Power-5 programs that have hopped into the mix for McCray.
