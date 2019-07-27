Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Strong becomes commitment No. 7 for Virginia Tech, and the first cornerback to join the fold. He won't likely be the last to commit from the event, either.

Although Strong is currently unranked, the 6-1, 165-pounder has the length and athleticism that the coaching staff likes at the position. He made seven total tackles for Wise last year, and broke up three passes while recovering two fumbles. A lifelong soccer player, he was also his team's primary punter.

Stay tuned for more to come on his pledge.