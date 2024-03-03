Donovan Murph, a 6-3, 180-pound Class of 2026 wide receiver from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina that is beginning to trend nationally on the recruiting trail this offseason, was tendered an offer from Virginia Tech on Jan. 30.

Murph, who recorded 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns on 57 receptions for the Yellow Jackets in 2023, may live in Columbia now, but the athlete also has ties to the Washington, DC metropolitan area right in the backyard of the Hokies. That's because Murph used to play at Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel during his freshman season in 2022 before he relocated to the Palmetto State.