Donovan Dozier building bonds with JC Price

Virginia Tech's three January junior days featured plenty of highly-regarded recruits... but also plenty of players where the Hokies are ahead of the curve in evaluating.

One player fitting into the latter category is Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons 2023 defensive end Donovan Dozier, who made his way to Blacksburg for the Jan. 29 junior day. A relationship with defensive line coach JC Price was crucial to his desire to continue checking out the Hokies. Even through a head coaching change, the retention of Price from the Justin Fuente era to the dawning of Brent Pry's time in charge helped maintain his interest.