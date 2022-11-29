Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The only four-star prospect to sign with VT in the 2021 class, he played in four games as a true freshman, before hitting the bench in order to preserve his redshirt year. He played in ten of VT's 11 games this season, missing out on action against Pittsburgh. However, a player who was expected to emerge as a key contributor instead saw his defensive playing time come sparingly at-best - even before freshman Mansoor Delane took over as a full-time starter midseason. When Harvey lost his gig returning punts midway through the year, the writing was on the wall.

An alumnus of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, Harvey was the only fruit borne by the previous Virginia Tech coaching staff's ill-fated desire to pursue a number of players from Southern California. The use of recruiting resources in that manner was ultimately wasteful, and played a major role in the downfall of the Justin Fuente era. When recruiting results dried up close to home and never materialized out-of-region, it was a problem for the Orange and Maroon.

Harvey will likely have a number of suitors coast-to-coast, including closer to his home in California. With three years of eligibility remaining, he has a chance to make a major impact at his next destination.