HokieHaven - DJ Harvey is a Hokie!

The 5-10, 180-pounder can play slot receiver or defensive back at the next level, although the Virginia Tech coaching staff has primarily recruited him at the latter position to date - with the understanding that a change-of-heart is totally possible.

The California push for the Hokies has paid off: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2021 athlete DJ Harvey is in the fold.

Harvey is a three-star ranked the No. 36 rising senior in California and the No. 29 "athlete" nationally. He immediately becomes the second-highest ranked player in the 2021 class, a hair behind New Jersey signal-caller Tahjamell Bullock. His pledge is the Hokies' 12th - and first at the cornerback position, if that's where he plays - bumping the class to No. 48 nationally, in a tie with Oklahoma State.

Harvey was part of the large Premium Sports LA group that took a midnight visit to Blacksburg as the ill-advised (and even more ill-advised in hindsight) February Dead Period expired. While other prospects from that trip - and a few who didn't join, but are part of that training squad - had looked like prime targets, they've largely fallen by the wayside in the time since.

Harvey could help keep some of them interested in VT down the road, even if those players are currently committed to other programs.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Harvey's commitment.