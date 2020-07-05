HokieHaven - Class impact: DJ Harvey to VT

Virginia Tech picked up one of its biggest pieces of the 2021 class yesterday in the form of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon athlete DJ Harvey.

The 5-10, 180-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 36 rising senior in California and the No. 29 versatile "athlete" prospect in the nation. But what does his pledge mean for the remainder of the 2021 class and the future of the Hokies' program?