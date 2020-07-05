 HokieHaven - Class impact: DJ Harvey to VT
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Class impact: DJ Harvey to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech picked up one of its biggest pieces of the 2021 class yesterday in the form of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon athlete DJ Harvey.

The 5-10, 180-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 36 rising senior in California and the No. 29 versatile "athlete" prospect in the nation. But what does his pledge mean for the remainder of the 2021 class and the future of the Hokies' program?

See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details!

The class

