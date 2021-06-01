Devon Hunter reinstated

After previously pleading guilty to charges in a domestic-violence incident that took place in September 2020, Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter is back with the program.

“In accordance with Virginia Tech student-conduct protocols and in conjunction with Virginia Tech Athletics administration, Devon Hunter has been cleared to return to the Virginia Tech football program effective immediately," the program said in a statement. "Devon has demonstrated remorse for his actions and understands the expectations for him going forward. He recognizes and appreciates the opportunity to return to the program.”

Hunter, a former Rivals100 prospect from Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River, struggled to find the field in his first few years at Virginia Tech, redshirting as a sophomore before finding his groove as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Due to his time away from the program and the NCAA's eligibility freeze for the 2020 season, he is a redshirt junior with two more years of full eligibility going forward. His return to the program gives the safety room a needed boost, and suddenly turns it into a position of strength.