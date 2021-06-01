 Virginia Tech Hokies reinstate suspended safety Devon Hunter
Devon Hunter reinstated

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After previously pleading guilty to charges in a domestic-violence incident that took place in September 2020, Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter is back with the program.

“In accordance with Virginia Tech student-conduct protocols and in conjunction with Virginia Tech Athletics administration, Devon Hunter has been cleared to return to the Virginia Tech football program effective immediately," the program said in a statement. "Devon has demonstrated remorse for his actions and understands the expectations for him going forward. He recognizes and appreciates the opportunity to return to the program.”

Hunter, a former Rivals100 prospect from Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River, struggled to find the field in his first few years at Virginia Tech, redshirting as a sophomore before finding his groove as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Due to his time away from the program and the NCAA's eligibility freeze for the 2020 season, he is a redshirt junior with two more years of full eligibility going forward. His return to the program gives the safety room a needed boost, and suddenly turns it into a position of strength.

2021 Eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr.

Chase Blaker, W

Keonta Jenkins*

Hunter Green, W

Chamarri Conner*

Lucas Duncan, W

J.R. Walker

Devon Hunter

Tae Daley

Da'Shawn Elder*

Byron Whitehead, W

Tyler Matheny, W


Jalen Hoyle*


Nasir Peoples

Carter Shifflett, W
* Unused redshirt

With a year away from football to mature as a person, there's plenty of reason to believe that - as long as his physical skills haven't diminished - Hunter could be in store for a late-career renaissance.

Thus far in his Virginia Tech career, he has 25 total tackles, one for loss. While he has yet to live up to his top-50 billing as a recruit, the physical potential has always been there.

