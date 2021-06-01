Devon Hunter reinstated
After previously pleading guilty to charges in a domestic-violence incident that took place in September 2020, Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter is back with the program.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
“In accordance with Virginia Tech student-conduct protocols and in conjunction with Virginia Tech Athletics administration, Devon Hunter has been cleared to return to the Virginia Tech football program effective immediately," the program said in a statement. "Devon has demonstrated remorse for his actions and understands the expectations for him going forward. He recognizes and appreciates the opportunity to return to the program.”
Hunter, a former Rivals100 prospect from Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River, struggled to find the field in his first few years at Virginia Tech, redshirting as a sophomore before finding his groove as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.
Due to his time away from the program and the NCAA's eligibility freeze for the 2020 season, he is a redshirt junior with two more years of full eligibility going forward. His return to the program gives the safety room a needed boost, and suddenly turns it into a position of strength.
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Chase Blaker, W
|
Keonta Jenkins*
|
Hunter Green, W
|
Chamarri Conner*
|
Lucas Duncan, W
|
J.R. Walker
|
Devon Hunter
|
Tae Daley
|
Da'Shawn Elder*
|
Byron Whitehead, W
|
Tyler Matheny, W
|
|
Jalen Hoyle*
|
|
Nasir Peoples
|
Carter Shifflett, W
With a year away from football to mature as a person, there's plenty of reason to believe that - as long as his physical skills haven't diminished - Hunter could be in store for a late-career renaissance.
Thus far in his Virginia Tech career, he has 25 total tackles, one for loss. While he has yet to live up to his top-50 billing as a recruit, the physical potential has always been there.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!